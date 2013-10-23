Michael Cimarusti’s IPA Addiction

After a night on the line, most chefs have a go-to drink, from cheap beer to a house bartender's expert cocktail. Here, chef Michael Cimarusti of Providence restaurant in Los Angeles explains why beer doesn’t get better than a California IPA.

Chef Michael Cimarusti loves IPAs. “Rarely do I try one I don’t like,” he says. “It’s so quenching, yet the bitterness keeps you thirsty, it keeps your palate awake and alive. Russian River’s Pliny the Elder is the benchmark by which most others are judged. Their Pliny the Younger is the holy grail of California IPAs, since it’s so hard to find. But I also love Sculpin IPA from Ballast Point, Wipeout and Mongo both from Port Brewing Company, Racer 5 from Bear Republic, and Stone Brewing Company’s Cali-Belgique. There are too many to choose from.”

