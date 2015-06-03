Miami’s Next Culinary Hotspot Will Feature New Restaurants From Paul Qui and Francis Mallmann

This November, Miami Beach’s food scene will get a lot hotter—both figuratively and literally. Faena Hotel Miami Beach is opening with not one, not two, but three incredible chefs at the helm. First up is former L.A. chef Gabriel Ask, who trained under stars like Thomas Keller, Joël Robuchon and Alain Ducasse. He will serve as the hotel’s executive chef and oversee all of the hotel’s culinary programming. Next up, grilling genius Francis Mallmann. The current proprietor of two restaurants in Mendoza, one in Buenos Aires and another in Garzon, Uruguay, will open his first-ever U.S. restaurant in the hotel. Appropriately named Los Fuegos (the fires), the restaurant will center on Argentine asado, a traditional communal meal of beef and sausages grilled over an open flame (there’s that literal heat we talked about earlier). Finally, the hotel will also feature F&W BNC Paul Qui’s first restaurant outside of Texas. There’s no definite information about the currently unnamed project yet, but if Qui’s other restaurants are any indication, it should be uber-inventive and amazing.

