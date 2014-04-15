Mexico City Guide: Where to Go for Crab-Stuffed Gorditas and Oaxacan Mezcal

F&W's travel experts searched the globe for the year's best eating experiences. Here, six essential spots in Mexico City, plus its world-class art museum and the food conference that's drawing star chefs from all over the world.

Anatol

Husband-and-wife team Justin Ermini and Mayra Victoria bring a farm-fresh sensibility (sea bass with bean stew, left) to the Las Alcobas Hotel restaurant. Presidente Masaryk 390; anatolkitchen.com

Bretón

The brainchild of local food writer Alonso Ruvalcaba, this spot specializes in spicy, crispy chicken, roasted in a custom-made oven. Zamora 33; bretonrosticeros.com

La Excéntrica

Mezcal comes with homemade salts (celery, basil) at this food-centric bar. The salsa, served with the braised beef, is made with a rare tomatillo from nearby Malinalco. Schiller 333.

Primario

The three young owners of this food truck rethink street-food classics, stuffing gorditas with crab, for example. primariomx.com

Rokai

The locals love sushi. At Rokai, the seafood (chocolate clams from Ensenada) couldn't be fresher, but one of the best dishes is sake-marinated fried chicken. Río Ebro 87.

Yuban

This cozy restaurant pays homage to moles from Oaxaca's Sierra Norte region. Ingredients (like heirloom-corn masa) and mezcals are sourced from small Oaxacan producers. Colima 268; yuban.mx.

Mesamérica Food Conference

Star chefs, like Mario Batali, and amateur foodies alike now come to Mexico City for the influential Mesamérica food conference (mesamerica.mx). Where will they eat? "A former cook from my restaurant is staging at the modern Mexican place Quintonil," says Vinny Dotolo of L.A.'s Animal. "I'm excited to try the seven-course tasting menu." Newton 55; quintonil.com

Museo Jumex

Mexico City is now home to Museo Jumex, one of the world's greatest contemporary art collections. The David Chipperfield building is a draw in itself. fundacionjumex.org.

