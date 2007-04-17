Mercat Keeps Its Word

With all of the recent press pounding restaurants for bad service, I just want to applaud Mercat, a tapas bar that opened in NYC recently. I called (anonymously) about a month ago asking for a table, and the guy on the phone said they weren't open yet, but that he would call me at a later date to make a reservation. He then took my number and that was that. Well, Arik (a manager) just called me (without knowing where I work) to see if I wanted to book a table. I think that's amazing. Frankly, I forgot I even called in the first place. I'm going for dinner next week.