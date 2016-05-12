Ment'or BKB Foundation Announces 2016 Young Chef and Commis Finalists

Thomas Keller, Daniel Boulud, and Jérôme Bocuse (Paul Bocuse's son) have created an awesome competition that allows young chefs and commis to compete to win $1,500 or a 4-month paid stage in Yountville, California and Lyon, France with the Bocuse d'Or Team USA.

The competition for the young chefs boils down to an intense 155 minutes. Each competitor will cook and plate 10 tasting size portions of a unique recipe they developed. The commis will only have 90 minutes. They will be judged on overall taste, presentation, and kitchen organization.

The judges will be chefs chosen from the Foundations Culinary Council; a few, including Barbara Lynch, Gabriel Kreuther, Gavin Kaysen, and Bryce Shuman, are Best New Chef Alums.

The culinary showdown will be on June 8th at the Institute of Culinary Education (ICE) in New York City. "As established chefs, it is our responsibility to create and foster programs that promote mentorship and shared experiences for the next generation of chefs in the United States," said Thomas Keller, of the competition.

Here's the list of finalists to watch out for:

Young Chefs

Marco Bahena, The Everest, Chicago, IL

Sam Daigle, Spoon and Stable, Minneapolis, MN

Cesar Gutierrez, Café Boulud, New York, NY

Sarah Hsieh, The Modern, New York, NY

Vincenzo Loseto, The NoMad, New York, NY

Aaron Salita, Bouchon Bistro, Yountville, CA

Commis

Christopher Andre de la Porte, Café Boulud, New York, NY

Mimi Chen, Restaurant Daniel, New York, NY

Brendan Scott, La Folie, San Francisco, CA

If you want to help support the next generation or rub elbows with some of the most influential chefs in the world, you can purchase your tickets here.