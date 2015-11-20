Men Eat More Pizza When Trying to Impress Women—So Make Sure It's Good

According to a study from Cornell University, men eat 92 percent more pizza in the presence of women than they do in the company of other men. “These findings suggest that men tend to overeat to show off,” says Kevin Kniffin, the study’s lead author. “Instead of a feat of strength, it’s a feat of eating.” His main takeaway from the study: “People should calm down when eating with members of the opposite sex.” Our main takeaway: If you’re a man and you’re out eating pizza with a lady, make sure you choose somewhere worth the binge. Here, our guides for where to find the best pizza spots as well as how to make the best pizza at home.

