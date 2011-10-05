Melissa Clark’s Chicken Dijon

 Chicken Dijon

Cookbook author and New York Times columnist, Melissa Clark, will answer all your fall cooking questions live from our Facebook page tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. ET, as part of our Kitchen Insider chat series. Clark’s new book, Cook This Now—on shelves as of yesterday—was featured in the October issue of F&W, along with her favorite recipes for fast and easy weeknight stews, such as these beautifully browned Chicken Dijon drumsticks.

 

 

