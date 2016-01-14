Meet New York’s $20, Truffle-Topped Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich

It’s hard to go wrong with a breakfast sandwich. As long as there’s an egg (preferably runny), melted cheese, salty meat and a toasty bun, we’re happy. But we’re open to improvements—especially if they’re coming from the superstar chef duo of Cronut creator Dominique Ansel and gastronomist Wylie Dufresne.

This Saturday through Monday (January 16–18), Dominque Ansel Kitchen is offering the wd~Ansel Egg Melt, an eggy, cheesy collaboration between the two brilliant NYC chefs. At $20, it’s a good deal more expensive than the city’s standard BEC, but it makes sense when you hear the description: soft-scrambled eggs, confit egg yolk, Dufresne’s homemade cheese, black truffles, crispy bacon and maple flakes on a smoked English muffin. If that isn’t enough, it comes with a side of truffled hash browns (formed into easy-to-eat patties, à la McDonald’s). It could be the breakfast sandwich that ruins you for all other breakfast sandwiches.

As long as you’re waiting in line for the Melt, you might as well try Ansel’s other morning meal innovation, the Egg-clipse. An open-faced take on a breakfast sandwich, it’s made with squid ink brioche injected with mushroom béchamel and topped with garlic mashed potatoes, confit egg yolks, chives and Parmesan cheese.

