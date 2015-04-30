Meet the Guy Making It Okay to Drink Wine Spritzers

How does a chef go from cooking with Suzanne Goin to bottling new-wave wine spritzers? For Josh Rosenstein, it began with sangria. The chef, who now cooks for private clients in LA, was having friends over for paella and sangria one night when some seltzer found its way into the punch bowl. "My friend said 'You've got to bottle this,'" says Rosenstein. "I thought she was nuts—I don't do wine coolers." But shortly after, he realized that adults all around him were adding soda water to their wine, and he decided to see if he could make a spritzer that was all-natural, locally sourced and delicious. Three years of tinkering later, the result is Hoxie Spritzer, a line of colorful bottled drinks in flavors like lemon ginger with a hit of wine. Lightly carbonated and super crisp, they could be a key addition to your summer drinking lineup (and you won't have to hide the bottles from anyone). Hoxie is currently available in the LA area but will be rolling out to New York and Chicago soon. hoxiespritzer.com

Related: Party Punches

Sparkling Wine Cocktails

Sangria