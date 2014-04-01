Meet the 2014 F&W Best New Chefs

It's the moment everyone has been waiting for—the 2014 Best New Chefs reveal! "Food & Wine Best New Chefs set the trends for restaurants across the country," says F&W's Editor in Chief Dana Cowin. "For instance, this year's winners are obsessed with wood-fired grilling and cooking with vegetables at every stage of ripeness." Congratulations to the new class of incredibly talented chefs who will be featured in the July issue of Food & Wine and showcased at the 32nd annual Food & Wine Classic in Aspen.

2014 F&W Best New Chefs

Matthew Accarrino—SPQR; San Francisco, CA

Dave Beran—Next; Chicago, IL

Greg Denton & Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton—Ox; Portland, OR

Eli Kulp—Fork; Philadelphia, PA

Matt McCallister—FT33; Dallas, TX

Joe Ogrodnek & Walker Stern—Dover; Brooklyn, NY

Paul Qui—Qui; Austin, TX

Cara Stadler—Tao Yuan; Brunswick, ME

Ari Taymor—Alma; Los Angeles, CA

Justin Yu—Oxheart; Houston, TX

