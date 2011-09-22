Warning: Test Kitchen Tease snapshots may cause cravings, lip-smacking, and an unshakeable desire to cook.

This week in the F&W Test Kitchen we immersed ourselves in a new book from The Meatball Shop in NYC. Aside from being absolutely stunning, it’s full of casual, delectable recipes, including the super-clever Mini Buffalo Chicken Balls seen here. These phenomenal little bites were perfectly spicy and served with homemade blue cheese dressing and celery. Ballantine Books will release The Meatball Shop Cookbook, by Daniel Holzman and Michael Chernow, in November, but to experiment with the same flavors now, here's a great weekend recipe for Baked Buffalo Chicken Wings.