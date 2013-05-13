Meat 'N Twos

In this ingenious 3-ingredient recipe, grilled fresh corn and poblano chile are

used in two ways: Half of the mixture gets pureed into a sauce that's served

under seared skirt steak and the rest becomes a chunky salsa that's spooned

© Con Poulos

Food & Wine's senior recipe developer, Grace Parisi, is a Test Kitchen superstar. In this series, she shares some of her favorite recipes to make right now.

Corn and poblano chiles are a magical combination—the sweetness from the corn mitigates the bitterness and heat of the poblanos—and the blend is amazing on savory, meaty skirt steak. In this superfun recipe that uses only three ingredients, not counting oil, salt and pepper (c’mon, that’s not a cheat!) I’ve grilled corn and poblanos, then pureed half with olive oil to make a sort of creamy allioli, then chopped the rest to make a salsa.

If I’d been allowed to add one more ingredient (the article held me to a rigid three) I’d have added some lime to brighten the whole thing up. Still and all, I think it’s pretty durned delicious. SEE RECIPE »

