Meadowood's New Pastry Chef

At F&W we love to hear great news from the pastry world. Today, we did. The outstanding Restaurant at Meadowood in Napa is bringing in—ta-da!!—Matthew Tinder, who we know because he was a contender in F&W's The People's Best New Pastry Chef competition in 2013. Tinder, who worked at another great Bay Area restaurant, Coi, will be Meadowood’s first pastry chef in almost three years. (More top kitchens than you might think choose to run without pastry chefs: Chicago’s Alinea doesn’t have a pastry chef; Trois Mec in L.A. doesn’t either.)

On February 1, Meadowood will move out of that No Pastry Chef category, when Tinder steps into the kitchen. We’ll impatiently wait to hear what desserts he will put on the menu. But chef Christopher Kostow—who says that all of the restaurant’s cooks will continue to spend time working with pastry—is hinting at an ambitious new bread program. “Among other things, Matt will work with us on a dynamic new bread program incorporating locally grown and milled grains,” Kostow promises. Cannot wait.