Matthew McConaughey Is the New Face of Wild Turkey

Wild Turkey announced this morning that actor Matthew McConaughey will be the face—and creative director—of the brand. It's a new multi-year role that will encompass a variety of creative duties for the Dallas Buyers Club Academy Award winner—he'll be appearing in advertising materials as well as overseeing creative assets for the heritage bourbon brand.

"I want to help share their unique story, starting with a new ad campaign that I feel really captures the special essence of this brand while introducing itself like never before," McConaughey said in a statement. His first Wild Turkey project is a short film chronicling a visit he paid to the Wild Turkey Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, and time he spent with three generations of the Russell family, the company's Master Distiller team. "When making a movie, you have two hours to tell a story. Here I have 30 seconds to reintroduce the world to this authentic American brand that has helped shape an entire U.S. industry, Bourbon."

Check out McConaughey's Wild Turkey directorial debut here:

This isn't the first time Matthew McConaughey has ventured in the world of consumer goods as an ambassador and spokesperson. He's previously served as the face of Lincoln, Dolce & Gabbana, and the Peace Corps. As for food or wine? In 2008, McConaughey was the voice of the national radio campaign for "Beef: It's What's For Dinner," for the National Cattlemen's Beef Association.