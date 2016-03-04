Matthew Goode and Matthew Rhys Unveil a Blush-Worthy Wine Show Set in Italy

Picture the accents, the gorgeous vistas and the culinary curiosity in British films The Trip (2010) and The Trip to Italy (2014), then replace loquacious comedians Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon with exceptionally handsome actors Matthew Goode and Matthew Rhys. Now you begin to have an idea of what makes a new trailer out today so enticing.

Premiering this spring, The Wine Show will follow the charming duo as they taste wine at their Italian villa and tour the countryside, meeting winemakers and bantering about inscrutable GPS over 13 glorious 1-hour episodes. Needless to say, we'll be standing by for an official launch date on the English network ITV—and details on just how we'll stream it in the U.S.