Matt Orlando's Confited Chicken Skins

Kate Krader
January 13, 2014

When most cooks think about chicken skin, they're wondering how to make it as crisp as possible. Matt Orlando, former right-hand man to Noma's René Redzepi, had other ideas. He decided to stack as many chicken skins as possible (from 70 to 140), then blast-freeze them before slowly cooking overnight to render the fat. The result is a rich, terrine-style dish that tastes like it's made from the meatiest, juiciest chicken wings. Orlando serves it with tart lemon-marinated burnt kale and pearls made from nut cream. "Stacking skins is time-consuming; the whole kitchen pitches in," he says. amassrestaurant.com

