Mario’s Pre-Super Bowl Charity Party

Mario's Famous Friends Might Well Show Up at His Super Bowl Party.“The Jets will make it to Texas,” predicts superchef Mario Batali. “Not to cook but to play!!!”
Mario also plans to be in Texas for Super Bowl XLV. Not just to watch the Jets (fingers crossed) but to cook. Specifically, to cook for what sounds like the best pre-Super Bowl party in history, in support of both the Mario Batali Foundation and The Moyer Foundation, both of which benefit children in need. Here are details.
WHO: Batali and Texas star chef Tim Love with co-chairs Emeril Lagasse and Guy Fieri. Plus Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jamie Moyer and Texas Rangers pitcher Tommy Hunter.
Says Mario, “It’s gonna be an all-out football hang with Emeril, Guy, Jamie Moyer and Tommy Hunter, eating, drinking and making Tex-Italian snacks with Tim Love.”
WHO ELSE: Alt-country stars Her & Kings County will perform!
WHAT: The ultimate Spaghetti Western with Batali cooking Italian and Love cooking urban Western, plus cocktails, silent and live auctions and maybe a few surprises.
Says Mario, “There will be a cage-match cooking demo with all of us involved: Some of us have greater capabilities than others.”
WHERE: Love’s famous Love Shack So7, Ft. Worth, Texas
WHEN: Friday, February 4, 2011, 5 p.m.
HOW: Tickets for the limited-space event are $500 per person. To RSVP and for more information, go to www.moyerfoundation.org/events or call 206-298-1217.