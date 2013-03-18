Mario Batali's Wine Picks

Photo © Michael Turek

In F&W's April issue, guest editor Mario Batali teaches Jimmy Fallon how to make pasta, braise meat and stuff calzones. Here, the superchef recommends what wines to drink when the cooking is done.

2009 Contadi Castaldi

Franciacorta Rosé

Pair with: Mini Calzones, Crab Salad with Mint Oil

“I love not-too-pricey sparkling wines, especially in spring.”

2010 St. Michael-Eppan Lagrein

Pair with: Fettuccine with Spicy Sausage

“A juicy red for spicy pasta.”

2008 Au Bon Climat Nuits-Blanches au Bouge Chardonnay

Pair with: Osso Buco with Horseradish Gremolata (photo)

“I’m breaking all the rules here, pairing meat with white wine.”

2012 Giacomo Bologna Braida Brachetto D’Acqui

Pair with: Balsamic Strawberries

“A strawberry dessert makes me think berry-colored wine.”

