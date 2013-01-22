Mario Batali's Top 5 Food & Drink Trends of 2013

Cruciferous vegetables, like the broccoli in this

It’s the big question: What foods are going to top the 2013 hit list? Earlier I had some ideas—namely rabbit, tricked-out tacos and reinvented spring break cocktails. But not everyone sees the future in Sex on the Beach shots. I turned to my favorite superhero, chef Mario Batali, who had genius thoughts on the food and wine you should go for in 2013: Super veggies! Lesser-known wine varietals!

Here’s what Mario says people will be eating:

Wild line-caught fish from both lakes and oceans. Like walleye and perch.

Cruciferous vegetables, both raw and cooked. Cruciferous are the crunchy vegetables like broccoli that are part of the cabbage family. Favorites: kohlrabi and beet greens.

Hand-made food in all forms. Skip all the processed foods in favor of nonprocessed tortillas, cakes, pasta, jams, breads, sausages and salumi.

DOC and DOCG stuff from all over Italy, products of proven quality made where they were first created. (DOC and DOCG are Italian labels for food and wine from a specific region.) Also American products that represent the place where they’re made, like La Quercia prosciutto from Iowa, Anson Mills cornmeal from South Carolina, and Vella Jack cheese from Sonoma.

Wine varietals outside of the big three (Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir and Chardonnay). Special favorites: Morellino di Scansano, Ciró and Nero d’Avola.





