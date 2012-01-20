Mario Batali's Sweet-and-Sour Chicken

© Con Poulos

Italian Sweet-and-Sour Chicken

Mario Batali, one of the 10 superstar chefs committed to F&W’s Chefs Make Change coalition, chatted with co-hosts on The Chew last week about his pledge to cut off his famous red ponytail if The Mario Batali Foundation can raise $500,000 by February 7. The new online clip also reveals what Batali won't give up, so donate to Chefs Make Change for a rare chance to see this chef change his ways. Batali's program helps feed, educate and inspire kids. One new program is the Community CookShop, which teaches families how to cook with ingredients found in food pantries. Inspired by food-bank staples, Batali created this tangy Italian take on sweet-and-sour chicken for a delicious home-cooked meal.

