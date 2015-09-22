Mario Batali's Guide to the Best Fishing Spots

Mario Batali isn’t just an expert when it comes to cooking fish; he’s also an avid fisherman.

F&W Editors
September 22, 2015

Mario Batali isn’t just an expert when it comes to cooking fish; he’s also an avid fisherman. Watch the video above from F&W’s YouTube archives to find out about Batali’s favorite spots from Aspen to the Florida Keys, plus his favorite fish to catch. Then, try your hand at one of his terrific pescatarian-friendly recipes.

