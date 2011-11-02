Mario Batali’s Chicken with Piquillos

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

Chicken with Piquillos

Today Mario Batali, America's fiery, red-headed master of Italian cooking, chatted with Food & Wine Facebook fans about his new cookbook Molto Batali: Simple Family Meals from My Home to Yours as part of our Kitchen Insider series. While Batali owns 19 restaurants, he's a huge supporter of cooking at home. Batali learned this recipe for Chicken with Piquillos from home cook Pilar Sanchez, who prepared the dish with chickens that were raised in her yard in Asturias, Spain. Birds from the market will also taste delicious in the peppery sauce.

