Mario Batali’s Chicken with Piquillos

Food & Wine
November 02, 2011

 

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

 Chicken with Piquillos

© Quentin Bacon
Chicken with Piquillos

Today Mario Batali, America's fiery, red-headed master of Italian cooking, chatted with Food & Wine Facebook fans about his new cookbook Molto Batali: Simple Family Meals from My Home to Yours as part of our Kitchen Insider series. While Batali owns 19 restaurants, he's a huge supporter of cooking at home. Batali learned this recipe for Chicken with Piquillos from home cook Pilar Sanchez, who prepared the dish with chickens that were raised in her yard in Asturias, Spain. Birds from the market will also taste delicious in the peppery sauce.

 

Related: Fast Weekday Meals
Vegetarian and Pescatarian Mario Batali Recipes
Mario Batali's Recipes for the Grill

 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up