Mario Batali's All-Star Chicken Recipe

© Quentin Bacon

Stuffed Chicken Thighs.

The New York Times announced today that food critic Sam Sifton will leave his hallowed dining-section post to step up as National Editor. One of Sifton's major milestones during his two-year tenure: Awarding four stars to Del Posto, the first Italian restaurant to earn the paper's highest honor since 1974. With their fine-dining accomplishment, Mario Batali, Joe Bastianich, Lidia Bastianich and chef Mark Ladner secured a place in Times history for Italian food. To honor the all-stars, we present a Batali recipe that's worthy of our staff favorite hall of fame: Herb-and-Cheese-Filled Chicken Thighs.

