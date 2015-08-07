Mario Batali's 25-Second Summer Pasta Recipe

Straight from our video archives, here's a supersmart retro tip from Mario Batali. Want to make foolproof, lightning fast pasta with just a few ingredients? All you need are some ripe, in-season vegetables, a little bacon or pancetta, oil and pasta. Watch the video to see Batali explain how to throw together the quickest dinner of your life.

