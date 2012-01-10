Mario Batali: Great Digs, Great Charity

Mario Batali's vacation house on Lake Michigan made a top 10 list of celebrity chef homes this month, but Batali doesn't have much time to relax these days. He's one of 10 chefs uniting for Food & Wine's new charitable campaign, Chefs Make Change, and he even vows to chop off his ginger ponytail if The Mario Batali Foundation can raise $500,000 by February 7. As if that's not enough of a reason to donate, his programs help feed, protect and educate children. Donate and "like" Chefs Make Change here.

