Marcus Samuelsson's Kitchen Essentials

In this series, photographer Melanie Dunea of My Last Supper takes a peek into the minds of working chefs and gets them to reveal their most prized possessions.



Chef superstar Marcus Samuelsson shows off his prized skillet for this week's Treasured: Marcus Samuelsson. Here, he shares the top three things that every kitchen should have.



1. A bell. My parents and grandparents had a bell that they would hit when it was time for dinner. That sound still means food to me. I use one now at home and when I "ding," it means dinnertime. It's so weird and cool because I know it's also a Samuelsson tradition.



2. Music. Music sets the vibe and the mood. It's doesn't have to be loud, but with music you can influence time, tone and almost be transported to another era.



3. A skillet, obviously.

