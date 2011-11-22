Manly Pulled-Chicken Sandwiches

Food & Wine
November 22, 2011

 

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

 Pulled-Chicken Sandwich

Pulled-Chicken Sandwich

The December issue of Men’s Health, which hits shelves today, names Pittsburgh’s Primanti Bros. as the manliest restaurant in America because the Pennsylvania staple stuffs sandwiches with side dishes like coleslaw and french fries. According to the magazine, this allows the eater to "perform some sort of manual labor with your right hand and eat with your left." We’ll keep the fries on the side, but adding crisp, creamy coleslaw to sandwiches like this North Carolina barbecue–inspired Pulled-Chicken Sandwich makes for a match made in (healthy) manly heaven.

 

