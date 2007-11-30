Manipulated Wine

Ray Isle
November 30, 2007

There's an interesting, albeit long, article on Appellation America today by Clark Smith on the subject of technologically manipulated wines. I'm using that vague term in deference to Smith's entirely valid point that refrigeration was at one time just as much of a novelty as, say, micro-oxygenation is today. If you're a wine fanatic with a taste for inter-wine-fanatic debate, check it out.

But if you REALLY want to see cutting edge wine technology, check out this clip. It's in French, but don't worry—you'll get it. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up