Manipulated Wine

There's an interesting, albeit long, article on Appellation America today by Clark Smith on the subject of technologically manipulated wines. I'm using that vague term in deference to Smith's entirely valid point that refrigeration was at one time just as much of a novelty as, say, micro-oxygenation is today. If you're a wine fanatic with a taste for inter-wine-fanatic debate, check it out.

But if you REALLY want to see cutting edge wine technology, check out this clip. It's in French, but don't worry—you'll get it.