A Malibu Chef's Favorita

Here, wine experts reveal their favorite bottles costing less than $17. Many of the selections are lesser known but absolutely worth the search.

Who: Jason Fullilove, executive chef of Malibu Pier Restaurant & Bar

What: Neighborhood Vineyards, Forces of Circumstance White

Why: The viticulturists behind this small winery dream of planting 10 vineyards in San Francisco. Last year they planted one, but the grapes won’t be ready for harvest until 2016. In the meantime, they are producing three wines, including this white from obscure grape varieties (Pinot Beurot and Favorita) sourced from select vineyards in the Central Coast region of California. It displays floral and citrus-leaf characteristics, melon, bright acidity and hints of brine, with accompanying lower alcohol.

