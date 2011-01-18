Making a Mess Filming The Dilemma

© Universal Pictures
Vince Vaugn and Sepia Restaurant Star in The Dilemma.It’s such a good time for food lovers who also love movies. From Julie & Julia to It’s Complicated, the food on-screen has been the kind that makes you crazy hungry. And now there’s The Dilemma, the new Ron Howard movie that notably features Vince Vaugn making a toast in the Chicago restaurant Sepia (as all the blogs have noted, Sepia plays a restaurant called Sepia). Sepia’s executive chef Andrew Zimmerman, who has a cameo as a line cook reprimanded by chef Jennifer Connelly (“I was smart enough to stand next to her so I wouldn’t get cut from the film” he says), did the food styling for Vaugn’s toast scene at the end of a big meal. There was a learning curve, he reports. He started off preparing food that looked nice. “No,” said the movie prop master. “Make food that looks like people have been at it. And don’t make it taste good or the extras will eat it all.” So Zimmerman put aside his years of training in making food look and taste delicious and instead made a mess with half-eaten chocolate cakes, rivers of crème anglaise and raspberry sauce. “And I threw some melted ice cream in there, too,” he says.