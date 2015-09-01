Make This Now: Kimchi Special Sauce

© Kay Chun

We gave the iconic special sauce a mind-blowing makeover. See how.

Kay Chun
September 01, 2015

If there's one thing we should thank the fast-food world for, it's that irresistible special sauce. We gave the iconic sauce a mind-blowing makeover by adding one of our favorite ingredients: kimchi! Whatever you're planning to grill over the Labor Day weekend, you'll want to have this addicting kimchi-spiked special sauce on hand. It's zesty, bold and spicy, and it makes everything taste better. Squeeze it on top of burgers and hot dogs, or slather it on grilled steak, ribs and wings. We're also convinced that it's the best dip for french fries and crudités, so go ahead and make a double batch.

Here, the recipe:

Kimchi Special Sauce

Total Time: 10 Min
Makes 3/4 cup

1/2 cup minced cabbage kimchi
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1 teaspoon yellow mustard
1 teaspoon ketchup
1/2 teaspoon gochugaru (Korean red chile flakes) or crushed red pepper

In a medium bowl, combine all of the ingredients and mix well. Refrigerate for 1 hour to allow flavors to meld.

