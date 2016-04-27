Make Chef Kenny Gilbert’s Multipurpose Florida BBQ Sauce

OK, so there isn’t really such a thing as “Florida BBQ sauce,” but it doesn’t get much closer than this interpretation from the local chef/owner of Gilbert’s Underground Kitchen and former Top Chef contestant, Kenny Gilbert. Inspired by the vinegar-based East Carolina sauce, Gilbert adds fresh orange juice and orange marmalade for a Florida twist. The sauce, referred to as a mop, is used to moisten and flavor meat while it’s in the smoker, but it's insanely versatile. Here, Kenny’s recipe for our new favorite condiment that we'll be brushing on and drizzling over everything this summer.

Kenny Gilbert’s Florida Citrus Mop

Makes 4 cups

2 cups apple cider vinegar

½ cup fresh orange juice

¼ cup orange marmalade

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 scallions, thinly sliced

2 tsp. crushed red pepper

Kosher salt and black pepper

Whisk all of the ingredients with a ½ cup of water and season with salt and black pepper. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Bring to room temperature before using.

Kenny uses this sauce for everything from dressing salads to basting gator ribs (it is Florida, after all). Here are a few of our favorite uses:

- Toss with pulled pork before serving

- Drizzle over grilled whole fish or tuna steaks

- Serve alongside raw or grilled oysters

- Drizzle over roasted or grilled vegetables

- Fold into an Asian-inspired grain salad with sliced radishes, scallions, cucumber, cilantro and toasted sesame seeds

- Use to baste bone-in pork chops on the grill and then serve additional sauce alongside

Gilbert's Underground Kitchen

510 S 8th St, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

(904) 310-6374