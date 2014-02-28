Make Art, Not Cupcakes

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things‹especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let F&W do it for you. Here, four of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Sprinkle Art: Cake designer Michelle Wibowo created a reproduction of Michelangelo's Creation of Adam in frosting, 10,000 marshmallows and 500-million colored sprinkles. While it is sad to think about all of those sprinkles going uneaten, the piece, which took about 168 hours to create, is incredible.

Taco Bell's Waffle Taco: On March 27, Taco Bell will debut its breakfast menu to throngs of cheering, bleary-eyed college kids who can't wait to cure their hangovers with dishes like breakfast burritos and, the stars of the show, waffle tacos. Essentially, these are breakfast tacos where the tortilla has been swapped out for a waffle with a side of syrup. We don't know how it will taste, but can predict that it's sure to be the stickiest breakfast around.

Mac and Cheese Bagel: This may be a sign of the coming apocalypse. Tompkins Square Bagels in New York is offering a carbohydrate monstrosity: a toasted bagel, scooped out and filled with macaroni and cheese. You can also add bacon for just a dollar. Because that's what it was missing.

Bacon Gets Sporty: Speaking of America's favorite meat product, which jumped the shark so long ago it's in an entirely different ocean now, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, a Phillies Triple-A baseball team, recently debuted their uniform redesign featuring wavy strips of bacon on the shirt and hat. Maybe the opposing team will become so hungry just looking at that bacon logo that they'll forfeit and run to the closest Waffle House or Denny's (depending on what part of the country the game is in).

Donarts: Can't we just leave doughnuts alone? The answer, apparently, is no. Donarts—half doughnut, half tart—are the latest pastry hybrid to hit the news. The Green Radish, a vegan food truck in New York City, will debut these weird-sounding baked goods in March. They'll be available in three flavors including vanilla-almond with raspberry glaze and mango dots.

