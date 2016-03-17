Maison Premiere Brings the Green Fairy to Chefs Club NY for St. Patrick's Day

Tonight starting at 5:30 p.m., Brooklyn's Maison Premiere will take over the bar at Chefs Club by Food & Wine for the most fun-elegant St. Patrick's Day pairing you'll wish you had thought of sooner. MP chef Lisa Geffen, who previously worked at Adour with Alain Ducasse and Didier Elena of Chefs Club, will feature miniaturized seafood plateaux and (really good) green cocktails made with absinthe. The drinks should help you forsake Shamrock Shake fantasies for good and briny oysters—a lesser-known tradition from Ireland—will make a refreshing stand-in for infamous boiled beef and potatoes.

