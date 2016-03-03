This Magical Device Turns Butter into Spray

Have you ever ruined a piece of perfectly good toast with a too-cold slab of butter that refuses to spread evenly? Or perhaps you've misjudged how much butter you really need for the skillet when grilling a cheese sandwich. Well, you're in luck. This new gadget—called The biēm Butter Sprayer—turns butter into spray, thereby eliminating a whole host of potential butter-related problems. (If you have never had any butter-related problems whatsoever, might we kindly suggest a lifestyle change?)

Here's how it works: You put a stick of butter in the device, which is a cylindrical canister, and then you press a little button. An internal heater warms a tiny bit of butter at a time, melting it into sprayable form. There are no chemical propellants and no ingredients other than the stick of butter you put inside it.

There is, however, one hitch. The product is not yet actually on the market. In order to buy it, its Kickstarter campaign must first succeed. So go contribute! The world would be a better place if we all had affordable access to sprayable butter.