Mad Genius Whipped Cream Tips from Jacques Torres

Recently, chocolatier extraordinaire and ice-cream genius Jacques Torres paid a visit to the Food & Wine Test Kitchen, where he demoed how to make incredible ice-cream toppings, as well as an amazing, massive sundae for two. One of the toppings was a classic: whipped cream. Here, four whipped-cream-making tips from Torres.

Use more than one whisk. “The time it takes to whip the cream depends on how many wires the whisk has,” Torres says. “The more wires you have, the faster you go. So if you use two whisks, you go two times faster.” See the GIF below for a glimpse at Torres’s mad double-whisking skills.

Chill your bowl. For an even speedier production time, Torres recommends chilling the bowl before pouring in the cream. “The colder the cream is, the better it will hold,” he says.

Keep it simple. Torres doesn’t add any sugar or flavorings to his whipped cream. That way, the dessert isn’t overwhelmingly sweet.

Use a pastry bag. For a beautiful presentation, use a pastry bag to make whipped-cream florets. It’s easy and super-impressive.

