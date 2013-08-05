Ma Po Eggplant in Garlic Sauce

This is one of my favorite dishes, made easy for the home cook. If you like a bolder, funkier flavor just add a little more toban djan (chile bean sauce). This superb all-in-one meal is a great way to use a small amount of meat to accent a vegetable. I adore eggplant and I make this dish all the time as part of a multicourse Asian spread or just by itself alongside a bowl of steamed white rice. The eggplants can be roasted, grilled or sautéed on one side. The idea is simply to cook them through and pour the sauce over them...and enjoy. SEE RECIPE »

