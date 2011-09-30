Lyonnais Chicken from Cookbook Author Paula Wolfert

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

© Frances Janisch

Lyonnais Chicken

Master cookbook author Paula Wolfert's latest tome, The Food of Morocco, drops on Tuesday. The October issue of Food & Wine gives a sneak peek into the new book, which expands on her groundbreaking 1973 work, Couscous and Other Good Food from Morocco. Wolfert’s talents in the kitchen, however, go beyond Moroccan cuisine, as seen in her rustic recipe for Lyonnais chicken in red wine vinegar.

