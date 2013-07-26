Luscious Lemon Yoghurt

F&W food editors apply their incredible cooking knowledge to explaining what to do with a variety of interesting ingredients.

Just in time for berries, cherries and all the beautiful stone fruits, Noosa has come out with a new lemon yogurt that does double time—it’s perfect for breakfast, of course, but it can also turn seasonal fruit into a dessert parfait in seconds. The yogurt is super-luscious and satiny-smooth, yet light on the tongue, and the lemony flavor is pucker-perfect. All it needs is a good stir once you lift the lid and it’s ready to go. The company, founded in Australia (hence the “h” in the spelling) but now Boulder, Colorado-based, makes all of its yogurt from milk from local, pasture-raised cows.

Related Links: Yogurt: The New Superfood

How to Make Homemade Yogurt

Delicious Yogurt Recipes