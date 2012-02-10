Ludacris’ Kung Pao Drumsticks

February 10, 2012

 Kung Pao Drumsticks

Kung Pao Drumsticks

While we know you're consumed by our inaugural race to name the People's Best New Pastry Chef in America (vote here through February 14!), music aficionados will tune in to another competition this Sunday: the Grammy Awards. These party-friendly Kung Pao Chicken Drumsticks are Grammy Award–winning rapper Ludacris’s favorite dish from his Atlanta restaurant, Straits. Though his restaurant recently closed, the Szechuan-inspired dish is still a hot take-away. "The sauce is so well-spiced, and the meat just falls off the bone," Ludacris says.

