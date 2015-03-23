The Low-Tech, DIY Way to Vacuum-Seal Your Food

Vacuum-sealing food before freezing really does make it last longer. But unless you have a serious Costco habit, it's hard to justify buying an expensive, bulky countertop sealer. Luckily, F&W Test Kitchen superman Justin Chapple has an easy hack. Watch this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips (above) to see how he transforms a bowl of water into a DIY vacuum sealer.

