A Look Inside The Adriàs Brothers' Collaboration with Cirque du Soleil

Ibiza has had its share of talked-about openings in the past two years, including the all-white Cotton Beach Club and the French restaurant La Belle Ibiza. The latest: Heart Ibiza, the collaboration between chef brothers Ferran and Albert Adrià, of Spain’s El Bulli, and Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberté. The Adriàs met Laliberté 10 years ago, when he invited the El Bulli team to the Alegría show in Barcelona. “Over lunch, we imagined a place where food and artists come together,” recalls Albert; he describes the result as their version of the ultimate culinary amusement park. Opened in May in the Ibiza Grand Hotel, Heart Ibiza has singular street-food carts created by the Cirque du Soleil design team with dishes like basil-and-Parmesan air waffles from El Bulli former head chef Rafael Zafra. Because it’s Ibiza, there’s also a cabaret-style nightclub. “It’s not a restaurant and it’s not a dinner show,” says Albert. “It’s like another world, where artists interact with guests and you get a taste of Asia and then Mexico.” Reservations are impossible; Serena Cook of Deliciously Sorted Ibiza can help visitors get a table. heartibiza.com; deliciouslysortedibiza.com.

Related:

Experimental Cocktail Club Gets Ibiza Outpost

Chef Dream Trips: Spain

Spanish Recipes