Look! Drew Barrymore on Camera at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen

This weekend, the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen is packed with star chefs like Tim Love and Jacques Pépin, restaurant pros and food-loving celebs like Pink and adorable actress-winemaker Drew Barrymore. She recently launched Barrymore Wines with a Monterey Pinot Grigio. Watch the video above to see Barrymore talk wine, food and travel at this year’s Food & Wine Classic in Aspen.

Related: Best Wines for Burgers

Top 10 Wine Buzz Words to Up Your Wine Cred

24 Sonoma County Wineries to Visit