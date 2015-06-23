Look! Drew Barrymore on Camera at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen

This weekend, the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen is packed with star chefs like Tim Love and Jacques Pépin, restaurant pros and food-loving celebs like Pink and adorable actress-winemaker Drew Barrymore.

This weekend, the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen is packed with star chefs like Tim Love and Jacques Pépin, restaurant pros and food-loving celebs like Pink and adorable actress-winemaker Drew Barrymore. She recently launched Barrymore Wines with a Monterey Pinot Grigio. Watch the video above to see Barrymore talk wine, food and travel at this year’s Food & Wine Classic in Aspen.

