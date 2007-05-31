Lonelyhearts Wine

In the viral way that oddball news travels these days, I picked this up from Alder Yarrow's great blog Vinography, and he in turn seems to have gotten it from Decanter. Regardless, the story is that some French company has created a wine called Soif du Couer (thirsty heart). A fine bottle of vin, selling for a whopping 3 Euros per; you buy a blue bottle if you're male, a pink bottle if you're female, drink the thing by yourself, then use a code revealed once the bottle's drained to go online and access the wine company's dating site—et voilà! Hundreds of other lonely drunk people, just like you. Yikers.

And a lauch in America is being negotiated even now.