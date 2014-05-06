London Guide: Where to Find Elegant Indian Food and Melting Beef Candles

F&W's travel experts searched the globe for the year's best eating experiences. Here, three fantastic restaurants and four exceptional new hotels in London.

Restaurants

Gymkhana

Without a doubt the most elegant Indian restaurant in London, Gymkhana has a stunning lacquered oak ceiling and an aged-brass bar. Coriander-and-ginger-scented scallops are among chef Karam Sethi's delicately spiced dishes. 42 Albemarle St.; gymkhanalondon.com

The Magazine

Berlin-born, Japan-trained chef Oliver Lange adds truffles to sushi and crisped amaranth to beet sorbet with yogurt. Starchitect Zaha Hadid designed the space, inside the Serpentine Sackler art gallery, with her signature undulating glass walls. W. Carriage Dr.; serpentinegalleries.org.

Story

Chef Tom Sellers, a 27-year-old Noma and Per Se alum, opened this restaurant a year ago, and now it's one of the city's toughest reservations. The dishes are nostalgic British yet forward-thinking, starting with the already iconic Bread & Dripping, involving a melting candle made of beef fat. 201 Tooley St.; restaurantstory.co.uk.

Hotel News

Ace Hotel London Shoreditch

The first international Ace is already a hangout. Brasserie Hoi Polloi has fennel scones at teatime and pickled onion rings all day. 100 Shoreditch High St.; acehotel.com

Claridge's

After opening destination spots in the country (Pig & Whistle, L'Enclume), chef Simon Rogan is replacing Gordon Ramsay at this Art Deco icon. 49 Brook St.; claridges.co.uk.

The London Edition

For this beautifully designed new hotel, Ian Schrager hired chef Jason Atherton to create hearty dishes like braised duck leg with pickled plum puree. 10 Berners St.; edition-hotels.marriott.com

Rosewood London

Rosewood's grand European debut: The walls of the great bar are covered in caricatures of Winston Churchill and the Rolling Stones by Sunday Times cartoonist Gerald Scarfe. 252 High Holborn; rosewoodhotels.com

