This London Charity is Making Beer Out of Bread Scraps

We here at F&W feel strongly about the importance of working toward food sustainability—so we're always happy to hear about the great people on this planet who are waging the war against waste. In the last few years, innovators from all over the world have proposed amazing ways to use food scraps, from Dan Barber's pioneering pop-up restaurant WastEd, which created a whole menu around kitchen cast-offs, to our own Justin Chapple and Kay Chun's Thanksgiving menu, which included a comprehensive plan for how to use your leftovers. Now we can add the people of the London nonprofit Feedback—and the Hackney Brewery, with whom they are working—to the list: They recently started turning stale bread into beer.

Launching in London this week, the beer, called Toast, brews cast-off bread from bakeries and delis across London with hops, barley and yeast. Proceeds go to Feedback, which aims to reduce global food waste.

“The important thing for us was to create a beer that tasted good and stood up against other craft beers,” Jon Swain, of Hackney, told The Drinks Business in a recent interview. “We worked hard to brew a beer that wasn’t just a fad but something that people could enjoy and would have a significant impact."

You can read more about Toast Ale and the work that Feedback does here.