London Bite: Fish and Chips at Geales

We love seeing where our contributors eat in their home cities, so we asked Leila Peterson, the supertalented Instagrammer who shot our London photo tour to show us some of the best fish and chips in London. She picked Geales, a Notting Hill institution that's been serving the English staple since 1939 (and was gorgeously refurbished by new owners in 2007). Watch the video to get a 15-second taste of this classic chip shop.

