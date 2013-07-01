Lobster with Artichokes and Curry

Andrew Zimmern
July 01, 2013

Lobster with Artichokes and Curry

Photo © Stephanie Meyer

When I entertain, my guests won't stand for me making every dish ahead of time. Friends love to gather in the kitchen and watch me pull something together. This easy dish is a great compromise: The components can be prepped ahead of time, plus the final cooking time is minimal. It's not wildly expensive either: Lobster prices have dropped over the past few summers, and this year should be no exception. SEE RECIPE »

See More of Andrew Zimmern’s Kitchen Adventures

Related: Fish and Seafood Recipes
How to Cook Lobster
Spicy Curry Recipes

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up