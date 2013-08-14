Lobstagrams, Sweet Buns and Buckets of Cristal

This week on F&W's Instagram, executive wine editor @RayIsle sent us a #lobstagram from his dreamy annual summer stay near Bar Harbor in Maine. Meanwhile, creative director @StephenScoble and director of photography Fredrika Stjärne (@thirdness) offered a series of travel postcards from Scandinavia. Stephen went big shrimp'n at Stockholm's Museum of Architecture with a bottle of rosé. Unfortunately, Fredrika did not bring back incredible-looking cardamon or cinnamon buns from Jakobs Bageri in Copenhagen. There was also excitment to be had near F&W HQ in New York. Louis Roederer Champagne fêted its limited-edition Cristal 2002 Jeroboam (read: double magnum) last night on the beautiful NoMad Hotel rooftop with live jazz, a mini exhibit of the gilded bottle and buckets of Cristal.

Plus! We has cats. #FWPets aren't just adorable, they are also highly intelligent. Saul, here, likes to kick back and browse each issue for tuna recipes. Miyuki on the other hand is currently working on a patent for a lick n' sniff application. Apple, you heard it here first.

