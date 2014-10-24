Little Debbie Has a Sidelines Pass

Oatmeal Creme Pies are the go-to sideline snack for the University of Alabama football team.

Christine Quinlan
October 24, 2014

Injured University of Alabama running back Kenyan Drake may not be able to run the ball right now but he's still on the field supporting his teammates. And he brought snacks. Drake filled the basket on his special scooter with Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies in last weekend's win over Texas A&M. The sandwich cookies are also a favorite of his legendary coach Nick Saban. This Saturday's matchup between Alabama and Tennessee may not be the most exciting game of the day so our focus will probably be on checking out what Drake's got in his basket this week. In the meantime, we're sharing some of our favorite sandwich cookie recipes for fans at home.

